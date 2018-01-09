Tuesday, January 9, 2018

Agravating and Mitigating factors and Associated Issues

We examine IIROC Settlement Agreements along the line of the factors that determine the sanction. Aggravating factors increase the sanction while mitigating factors decrease the sanction. We find that IIROC Hearing panels have a systemic bias towards including mitigating factors while omitting aggravating factors. The result are sanctions that are lower than the evidence suggests they should be. Read the Report here. 

