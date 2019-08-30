Investor Protection, Fund Facts, trailer commissions and the CSA

Kenmar have been critical of the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) for a number of years. In 2018, the CSA decided, after years of consultation and research, not to prohibit embedded commissions. Despite strong investor arguments, the CSA have resisted all attempts to move from the lowly suitability standard towards a Best interests standard. As regards Fund Facts mutual fund risk rating, investors strongly opposed the CSA proposed methodology but it nevertheless prevailed leaving today’s fund investors with misleading ratings. More recently, OSC research shows that CRM2 fee reporting is deficient in precisely those areas where investor groups had offered caution. And in August, 2019 the CSA concluded that more monitoring is required before it decides on a binding mandate for OBSI- a mandate supported by investors, two successive reports by independent reviewers and the OBSI Board itself.
This posts deals with another aspect of the CSA - misrepresentation in Fund Facts.
Gary Stenzler, who is lead plaintiff in a Class action involving mutual fund trailer commissions, provides this perspective:
The CSA – Out to harm the public?
The CSA, in its official capacity as the umbrella organization speaking on behalf of all of Canada’s provincial securities regulators, has periodically drafted language and made recommendations to the contents of Fund Facts disclosures. Two examples of the above recommendations are as follows:
1. In December of 2010 the CSA published amendments to National Instrument 81-101 to create the Fund Facts documents. The CSA stated that trailing commission disclosures made in those documents include the statement, “it is for the services and advice your investment firm provides to you”; and
2. In June of 2013 the CSA published “Stage 2: Notice of Amendments to National Instrument 81-101 Mutual Fund Prospectus Disclosure and Companion Documents.” Within this document the CSA made the following recommendation regarding the language to be used in trailing commission disclosures: “It is for the services and advice that your representative and their firm provide to you.”
The CSA’s recommendation regarding trailing commission disclosure language (as set out in 2. above) has been incorporated verbatim for years in Fund Facts documents representing thousands of unique mutual funds. The problem is that the CSA’s recommended language, when used by investment fund managers, constitutes prospectus misrepresentation pursuant to provincial securities laws – or more simply put, the Fund Facts documents that follow the CSA’s recommendations contain a deception (a lie).
There is no evidence that trailing commissions (which total over $6 billion annually) deducted from the investments of Canadians are used by dealers to provide “services and advice” to those same Canadians. In fact, dealers are legally free to use trailing commission proceeds for any purposes that they choose – including purposes that provide no benefits to mutual fund unitholders. The $6 billion annually that are taken from the pockets of Canadians by mutual fund trustees under the guise of “services and advice” is nothing more than a slush fund to be divvied up Canada’s wealthiest and most powerful financial institutions – and they have to do little to nothing in order to get their share.
There is no evidence that the CSA, in making its recommendations, performed any due diligence into how dealers actually use trailing commission proceeds. Why did the CSA tie legal representations of trailing commissions to a specific purpose (services and advice provided to unitholders) when it had no independent knowledge of the truth of the matter? There are only two reasonable answers to this question – gross incompetence (possible) or, more likely, the CSA offered to use its powerful regulatory position to provide “cover” to investment fund managers who had been making this same lie to the public (linking trailing commissions to services and advice dealers provide unitholders) in the simplified prospectuses they had been disseminating for decades.
The evidence is crystal clear – the CSA ACTIVELY aided and abetted investment fund managers in misleading the public and committing prospectus misrepresentation. The legally binding representation linking trailing commissions solely to services and advice dealers provide to unitholders is the biggest and most profitable (for the banks) lie told in Canadian history (and the lie is ongoing to this day). The CSA had, and continues to have, an integral role in propagating this lie. One can only conclude that the CSA is far worse for the investing public than anyone could even imagine.
Gary Stenzler
Kenmar Addendum: There is further evidence that the CSA was complicit in the BIG LIE. For years , mutual fund individuals were registered as salespersons but in 2009 the registration label was changed to “dealing representative” adding to investor confusion . In parallel , the fund industry began using the made up title “ advisor” for the individuals selling and distributing mutual funds , with CSA acquiescence. Any “advice” provided was incidental to the true nature of the trailing commission paid. The fact that the CSA did not address the title and designations issue is directly responsible for the misunderstanding in the minds of consumer investors.
Even while Fund Facts was being made a mandatory disclosure document, the CSA knew that Discount brokers were being paid trailing commissions for undefined “services “ and for “advice” that it knew such dealers could not and did not provide. No regulatory action has ever been taken for this payment which only makes sense if the trailers are for distribution.
The DSC sold mutual fund is seen as being particularly egregious because it provides strong incentives for salespersons (hefty upfront commissions and ongoing trailer commissions) to sell mutual funds that can lock clients into underperforming products for years and has led to harmful fund churning. That these commissions and trailers were key elements of distributing (as opposed to advising) mutual funds was known as early as 1998. Yet the CSA Fund Facts document never actually requires dealers to characterize these commissions as a compensatory reward for selling mutual funds. Fund Facts does however provide a convoluted clue that the trailing commission isn’t just about providing service and advice viz “
The fees and expenses - including any commissions - can vary among series of a fund and among funds. Higher commissions can influence representatives to recommend one investment over another. Ask about other funds and investments that may be suitable for you at a lower cost.”
DISCLAIMER
Information contained herein is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy is not guaranteed. The material does not constitute a recommendation to buy, hold or sell. The purpose of this Document and others in the series is to educate investors by bringing together personal finance information from a variety of sources. It is not intended to provide legal, investment, accounting or tax advice and should not be relied upon in that regard. If legal or investment advice or other professional assistance is needed, the services of a competent professional should be obtained.
