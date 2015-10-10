Think twice before appointing your stockbroker as your executor

We have written this article to advise you of a serious issue that could impact your heirs and loved ones. IIROC , the regulator for securities dealers, is considering allowing clients to appoint their stockbroker as an executor for their will.Kenmar is very concerned that if this IIROC rule change is approved , clients could be placed in harm’s way. We’ve laid out the issues and leave it to individuals to make their own decision. Read the article [ Investor advocates have vigorously opposed the rule but have not thusfar been able to dissuade IIROC . ]
