This web site is dedicated to investment fund investor education and protection. The multi-billion fund industry plays a key role in the savings and retirement plans of millions of Canadians. Many industry practices provide beartraps for the unsuspecting investor and securities regulations have not kept up with the pace of change in the industry.
Monday, November 16, 2015
The socio-economic impact of traler commissions
Trailer commissions create a conflict-of-interest between a dealer representative ( "advisor") and a mutual funds client. This can impair client retirement accounts due to mis-selling and over-selling. With $1.2 trillion of mutual funds having been sold to Canadians , billions of dollars are involved. Read the article If you want to see the long-term impact of fees on returns try the fee impact calculator at www.getsmarteraboutmoney.ca .Other trailer related issues that have unduly cost Canadians tens of millions of dollars include mutual fund churning and the impact of paying for advice to discount brokers who could not and did not provide that advice. We have covered those abuses in previous posts.
