The Advice Chasm

Industry participants have predicted an " Advice gap" for small investors if needed regulatory reforms regarding the advice process are introduced. Investor advocates have argued that unless the prevailing " Advice chasm" is resolved millions of Canadians face challenges in retirement . This chasm is the huge gap between what Canadians need in the way of trusted advice and what they are actually receiving. There is no question that the conversion from a sales based advice system to a professional system will be disruptive but the end result will benefit Canadians Other jurisdictions have decided reforms are necessary and are dealing with the bumps in the road. The status quo is no longer a viable alternative. Read the article .
