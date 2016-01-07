Thursday, January 7, 2016

IIROC complaint handling rule needs an update

It's been quite a while since IIROC's rules on complaint handling have been updated . Our research identifies a number of critical areas that need to be amended in order to keep up with modern client complaint handling processes . See our Report here.

