This web site is dedicated to investment fund investor education and protection. The multi-billion fund industry plays a key role in the savings and retirement plans of millions of Canadians. Many industry practices provide beartraps for the unsuspecting investor and securities regulations have not kept up with the pace of change in the industry.
Thursday, January 7, 2016
IIROC complaint handling rule needs an update
It's been quite a while since IIROC's rules on complaint handling have been updated . Our research identifies a number of critical areas that need to be amended in order to keep up with modern client complaint handling processes . See our Report here.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.