This web site is dedicated to investment fund investor education and protection. The multi-billion fund industry plays a key role in the savings and retirement plans of millions of Canadians. Many industry practices provide beartraps for the unsuspecting investor and securities regulations have not kept up with the pace of change in the industry.
Friday, January 15, 2016
The NAAF and Know Your Client
Despite its innocent sounding name ,The New Account Application Form is a very important document. It forms the foundation of the investment recommendations made to you. Alas, things are not so simple. It can also be used against you in the event of a complaint. This article covers the intricacies in detail and how it can save you a lot of grief.
